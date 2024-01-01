Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in St Catharines, ON

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

25,960 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1710366673
  2. 1710366672
  3. 1710366672
  4. 1710366671
  5. 1710366672
  6. 1710366672
  7. 1710366672
  8. 1710366672
  9. 1710366671
  10. 1710366672
  11. 1710366672
  12. 1710366672
  13. 1710366672
  14. 1710366672
  15. 1710366672
  16. 1710366672
  17. 1710366672
  18. 1710366672
  19. 1710366671
  20. 1710366673
  21. 1710366694
  22. 1710366694
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJHBG4N8601049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,960 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 25,960 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Trendline, Sport Wagon, Alloys, Heated. Seats. for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf Trendline, Sport Wagon, Alloys, Heated. Seats. 140,610 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof,Lane Departure Alert for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof,Lane Departure Alert 208,023 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee