2022 Jeep Renegade

49,917 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Renegade

North 4x4 Navigation Back Up Camera HD Radio

2022 Jeep Renegade

North 4x4 Navigation Back Up Camera HD Radio

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,917KM
Used
VIN ZACNJDB18NPN60816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16809
  • Mileage 49,917 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2022 Jeep Renegade