$18,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Kia Forte
EX
2022 Kia Forte
EX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,833KM
VIN 3KPF34AD4NE504771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gravity Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,833 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Aluminum Wheels
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Kia Forte is for sale today.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte.This sedan has 103,833 kms. It's gravity gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX steps up the woah! Featuring style additions like chrome trim and aluminum wheels, tech additions like wireless charging, a heated steering wheel for comfort, and an advanced safety suite including blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and driver alert monitoring this EX is a great choice. Additional features include a bumping infotainment system with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Kia Forte is for sale today.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte.This sedan has 103,833 kms. It's gravity gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX steps up the woah! Featuring style additions like chrome trim and aluminum wheels, tech additions like wireless charging, a heated steering wheel for comfort, and an advanced safety suite including blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and driver alert monitoring this EX is a great choice. Additional features include a bumping infotainment system with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2023 Toyota Corolla LE 78,793 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2003 Ford F-150 XLT 351,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte EX 103,833 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2022 Kia Forte