<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear view Camera, Power Rear Windows</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2022 Kia Rio 5-door is for sale today. <br> <br>Built to take on life at a whim, this Rio 5 is an easy choice for someone that needs an adaptable and versatile compact hatchback. Stuffed with a surprising amount of tech, this Rio 5 often feels like more than just a compact hatchback, seamlessly helping you with your agenda in a confident and cool way. For an easy and convenient hatch that always has your back, this Rio 5 is an easy choice. This hatchback has 103,259 kms. Its ultra silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rio 5-doors trim level is LX+. This Rio 5 has more tech than you expect like an 8 inch display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls. Heated seats offer comfort while remote keyless entry, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, easy and convenient cargo space, and a very handy rearview camera offer endless convenience.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2022 Kia Rio

103,259 KM

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+

12957674

2022 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,259KM
VIN 3KPA25AD4NE498909

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,259 KM

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2022 Kia Rio