$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
2022 Kia Soul
2022 Kia Soul
Leather Navigation Sunroof Back Up Cam Bluetooth
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
13,618KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9643810
- Stock #: 16175
- VIN: KNDJ33AU5N7835489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16175
- Mileage 13,618 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3