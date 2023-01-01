Menu
2022 Kia Soul

13,618 KM

Details Features

Two Guys Quality Cars

2022 Kia Soul

2022 Kia Soul

Leather Navigation Sunroof Back Up Cam Bluetooth

2022 Kia Soul

Leather Navigation Sunroof Back Up Cam Bluetooth

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

13,618KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9643810
  • Stock #: 16175
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU5N7835489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16175
  • Mileage 13,618 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

