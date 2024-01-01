$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Telluride
SX
2022 Kia Telluride
SX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,821KM
VIN 5XYP5DHC1NG224028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,821 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise, Skid Plates
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Kia Telluride is for sale today.
Just as family life has advanced and evolved in the modern age, so to has the family SUV. This 2022 Telluride is the perfect example of that evolution. A versatile cabin was designed with ease of use in mind to allow it to seamlessly adapt to your life. A modern cockpit allows you take command of all the best moments of life on the road. Even the edgy design was engineered to captivate. For the perfect companion in your life, take this 2022 Telluride on the road. This SUV has 212,821 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX. Take command in this SX trim that adds features like a dual sunroof, cooled seats, memory settings, skid plates, a blind view monitor, a 360 camera, Harman Kardon premium audio, and interior mood lighting. This SUV was built for the modern family with a smart power liftgate, wood trim, heated leather seats, one touch slide and fold 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, UVO connected car, and tri-zone automatic climate control for advanced comfort and convenience. Take your life on the road with tech features like a 10.25 inch multimedia interface with navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and tons more connectivity features while safety features like driver attention alert, forward collision avoidance, lane keep and follow assist, blind spot assist, highway drive assist, safe exit assist, advanced smart cruise control, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera protect you from every angle.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2022 Kia Telluride