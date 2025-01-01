2022 Lincoln Aviator

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience luxury, comfort, and performance all in one with this exceptionally well-equipped SUV! This premium ride comes loaded with high-end features and modern technology designed to elevate every drive.<br /> <br /> Premium Features Include:<br /> Revel Audio System with 14 speakers for an immersive sound experience<br /> Navigation System and SYNC 3 Communication & Entertainment System<br /> Luxurious Premium Leather Heated & Ventilated Captains Chairs<br /> Heated and Ventilated front and rear seats plus a Heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort<br /> Power moonroof and Power Liftgate for added convenience<br /> Adaptive suspension and Four-wheel independent suspension for a smooth, confident ride<br /> <br /> Comfort & Convenience:<br /> <br /> Tri-zone climate control with HVAC memory<br /> Power-adjustable front seats with memory settings<br /> Rear dual zone A/C and rear audio controls to keep all passengers happy<br /> Remote keyless entry, garage door transmitter, and auto-dimming mirrors for ease and safety<br /> <br /> Safety First:<br /> <br /> Blind spot monitoring, Emergency communication system (911 Assist), and multiple airbags (front, side, overhead, knee)<br /> Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, and Traction Control<br /> Auto High-Beam Headlights and fully automatic lighting system for visibility in all conditions<br /> <br /> Entertainment & Tech:<br /> <br /> SiriusXM Radio, AM/FM/HD Radio, and audio memory<br /> Steering wheel mounted audio and A/C controls for easy access<br /> Compass, trip computer, and digital displays for all the info you need at a glance<br /> <br /> Style & Utility:<br /> <br /> 20" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels and body-colour bumpers for a sleek look<br /> Roof rack (rails only) for added cargo capability<br /> Split-folding 3rd row seat for flexible passenger and cargo space<br /> <br /> Whether you're cruising the highway or heading out on a family adventure, this SUV has everything you need and then some. Don't miss your chance to own a vehicle that truly has it all!</p> <p></p> <p>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2022 Lincoln Aviator

83,903 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
12398538

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 12398538
  2. 12398538
  3. 12398538
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,903KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XCXNGL12569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 502387
  • Mileage 83,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury, comfort, and performance all in one with this exceptionally well-equipped SUV! This premium ride comes loaded with high-end features and modern technology designed to elevate every drive.



Premium Features Include:

Revel Audio System with 14 speakers for an immersive sound experience

Navigation System and SYNC 3 Communication & Entertainment System

Luxurious Premium Leather Heated & Ventilated Captains Chairs

Heated and Ventilated front and rear seats plus a Heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort

Power moonroof and Power Liftgate for added convenience

Adaptive suspension and Four-wheel independent suspension for a smooth, confident ride



Comfort & Convenience:



Tri-zone climate control with HVAC memory

Power-adjustable front seats with memory settings

Rear dual zone A/C and rear audio controls to keep all passengers happy

Remote keyless entry, garage door transmitter, and auto-dimming mirrors for ease and safety



Safety First:



Blind spot monitoring, Emergency communication system (911 Assist), and multiple airbags (front, side, overhead, knee)

Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, and Traction Control

Auto High-Beam Headlights and fully automatic lighting system for visibility in all conditions



Entertainment & Tech:



SiriusXM Radio, AM/FM/HD Radio, and audio memory

Steering wheel mounted audio and A/C controls for easy access

Compass, trip computer, and digital displays for all the info you need at a glance



Style & Utility:



20" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels and body-colour bumpers for a sleek look

Roof rack (rails only) for added cargo capability

Split-folding 3rd row seat for flexible passenger and cargo space



Whether you're cruising the highway or heading out on a family adventure, this SUV has everything you need and then some. Don't miss your chance to own a vehicle that truly has it all!




VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE CARPLAY | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XSE CARPLAY | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR 86,306 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XLT SELLING AS-IS!!! for sale in St Catharines, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XLT SELLING AS-IS!!! 163,606 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT XTR PACKAGE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT XTR PACKAGE 374,837 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2022 Lincoln Aviator