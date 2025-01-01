$51,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 502387
- Mileage 83,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury, comfort, and performance all in one with this exceptionally well-equipped SUV! This premium ride comes loaded with high-end features and modern technology designed to elevate every drive.
Premium Features Include:
Revel Audio System with 14 speakers for an immersive sound experience
Navigation System and SYNC 3 Communication & Entertainment System
Luxurious Premium Leather Heated & Ventilated Captains Chairs
Heated and Ventilated front and rear seats plus a Heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort
Power moonroof and Power Liftgate for added convenience
Adaptive suspension and Four-wheel independent suspension for a smooth, confident ride
Comfort & Convenience:
Tri-zone climate control with HVAC memory
Power-adjustable front seats with memory settings
Rear dual zone A/C and rear audio controls to keep all passengers happy
Remote keyless entry, garage door transmitter, and auto-dimming mirrors for ease and safety
Safety First:
Blind spot monitoring, Emergency communication system (911 Assist), and multiple airbags (front, side, overhead, knee)
Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, and Traction Control
Auto High-Beam Headlights and fully automatic lighting system for visibility in all conditions
Entertainment & Tech:
SiriusXM Radio, AM/FM/HD Radio, and audio memory
Steering wheel mounted audio and A/C controls for easy access
Compass, trip computer, and digital displays for all the info you need at a glance
Style & Utility:
20" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels and body-colour bumpers for a sleek look
Roof rack (rails only) for added cargo capability
Split-folding 3rd row seat for flexible passenger and cargo space
Whether you're cruising the highway or heading out on a family adventure, this SUV has everything you need and then some. Don't miss your chance to own a vehicle that truly has it all!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
