2022 Lincoln Nautilus
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Used
44,255KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K94NBL23222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,255 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is for sale today.
Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.This SUV has 44,255 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8K94NBL23222.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
