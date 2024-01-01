$20,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,786KM
VIN JA4ATUAA0NZ602954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tarmac Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Alert, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is for sale today.
The sharply sculpted character line creates the appearance that this redesigned Eclipse Cross was carved from a single block of metal. With a gorgeous profile, aggressive front end styling and sculpted body lines, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is ready to turn heads. This compact SUV is definitely not generic, with futuristic technology, a fuel efficient yet powerful motor, and an intelligent drivetrain with adaptable handling. If you need next level tech and irresistible style, look no further than this impressive Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. This SUV has 109,786 kms. It's tarmac black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Eclipse Cross's trim level is ES. This stunning crossover comes loaded with an 8 inch color display and is designed to fit your lifestyle with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth 2.0 streaming audio, SiriusXM radio and heated front seats. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, Super All-Wheel Control with terrain selectors (Normal, Snow, Gravel), a remote keyless entry system and a 60/40 split rear seat, heated side mirrors, forward collision alert, automatic climate control, cruise control, active stability control, front fog lamps and a rear view camera to help back into and out of those tight spaces.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse