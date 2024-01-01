Menu
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

80,815KM
Used
VIN 1N4BL4CW2NN332755

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,815 KM

This 2022 Nissan Altima is for sale today.

Designed to be impossibly smart, this 2022 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2022 Altima.This sedan has 80,815 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

