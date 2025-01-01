$25,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
S
2022 Nissan Frontier
S
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,909KM
VIN 1N6ED1CM8NN627888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Nissan Frontier is for sale today.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 164,909 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is S. This Frontier offers modern technology features such as touchscreen infotainment with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This Frontier S is an everyday workhorse that boasts towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and a 120V outlet.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
2022 Nissan Frontier