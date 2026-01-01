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2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
104,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT2NN254978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, SiriusXM, Forward Collision Warning, Skid Plate, Rear Camera, Touchscreen, Tow Hitch, Streaming Audio, LED Lights
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2022 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 104,000 km. It's Granite Crystal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. Stepping up to this menacing Ram 1500 Rebel is a great choice as it comes packed with unique aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a leather steering wheel, LED lights, a power rear window and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. It's rebellious nature continues with black-out exterior accents, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper, forward collision warning with active braking, hill decent control, skid plates, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, towing equipment plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT2NN254978.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2022 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 104,000 km. It's Granite Crystal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. Stepping up to this menacing Ram 1500 Rebel is a great choice as it comes packed with unique aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a leather steering wheel, LED lights, a power rear window and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. It's rebellious nature continues with black-out exterior accents, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper, forward collision warning with active braking, hill decent control, skid plates, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, towing equipment plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT2NN254978.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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2022 RAM 1500