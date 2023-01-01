2022 RAM 1500 Classic

$45,498 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 1 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10062852

10062852 Stock #: D8447

D8447 VIN: 3C6RR7LG2NG173236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,150 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.