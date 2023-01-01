Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

14,879 KM

$50,498

+ tax & licensing
$50,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD

2022 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$50,498

+ taxes & licensing

14,879KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9703084
  • Stock #: D8028
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2NF352964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D8028
  • Mileage 14,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2022 Tesla Model 3 is for sale today.

With a focus on sustainability, the 2022 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This low mileage sedan has just 14,879 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 151 km estimated range
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger and 3.7 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Additional Features

Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

