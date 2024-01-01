$23,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,652KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFBPMBE0NP337625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5438C
- Mileage 76,652 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay!
With a well earned reputation that paired with some amazing technology, this 2022 Corolla is an obvious and clear winner. This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 76,652 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this Corolla LE is a great decision as it comes with heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a handy rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $183.46 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
With a well earned reputation that paired with some amazing technology, this 2022 Corolla is an obvious and clear winner. This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 76,652 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this Corolla LE is a great decision as it comes with heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a handy rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $183.46 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Heated Seats| Blind Spot Detection| Lane Keep Assist| LED Lights| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Adaptive Cruise Control| Streaming Audio| Rear View Camera| Heated Mirrors| Toyota Safety Sense| Climate Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 66,942 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 146,813 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
2009 Audi A4 2.0T Special Edition 111,315 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2022 Toyota Corolla