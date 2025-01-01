$24,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
VIN JTDBAMDE3N3009221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,227 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 145,227 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
