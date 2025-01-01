Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2022 Toyota Corolla is for sale today. <br> <br>Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 145,227 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2022 Toyota Corolla

145,227 KM

Details Description

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Corolla

w/Li Battery

Watch This Vehicle
12215649

2022 Toyota Corolla

w/Li Battery

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,227KM
VIN JTDBAMDE3N3009221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,227 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2022 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.

Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 145,227 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2019 Infiniti QX50 for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Infiniti QX50 81,193 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan SE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 60,127 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 184,182 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla