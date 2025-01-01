Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Tacoma

128,705 KM

Details Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Other 4x4 Double Cab Auto SB

Watch This Vehicle
12565238

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Other 4x4 Double Cab Auto SB

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 12565238
  2. 12565238
  3. 12565238
  4. 12565238
  5. 12565238
  6. 12565238
  7. 12565238
  8. 12565238
  9. 12565238
  10. 12565238
  11. 12565238
  12. 12565238
  13. 12565238
  14. 12565238
  15. 12565238
  16. 12565238
  17. 12565238
  18. 12565238
  19. 12565238
  20. 12565238
  21. 12565238
  22. 12565238
  23. 12565238
  24. 12565238
  25. 12565238
  26. 12565238
  27. 12565238
  28. 12565238
Contact Seller

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,705KM
VIN 3TYCZ5AN4NT071091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma Other 4x4 Double Cab Auto SB for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma Other 4x4 Double Cab Auto SB 128,705 KM $37,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North NORTH 4X4 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee North NORTH 4X4 98,036 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR SR FWD for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SR SR FWD 35,029 KM $18,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2022 Toyota Tacoma