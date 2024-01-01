Menu
This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is for sale today.

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 72,638 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

72,638 KM

Details Description

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,638KM
VIN 1V2BR2CA8NC553515

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,638 KM

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is for sale today.

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 72,638 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2022 Volkswagen Atlas