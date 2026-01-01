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2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
100,312KM
VIN 3VV2B7AXXNM070876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Forward Collision Warning
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.
This SUV has 100,312 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. This luxurious and confident Tiguan Comfortline comes very well equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This sporty family SUVW also includes unique aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.
This SUV has 100,312 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. This luxurious and confident Tiguan Comfortline comes very well equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This sporty family SUVW also includes unique aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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2022 Volkswagen Tiguan