2022 Volvo V90

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 80,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of elegance, technology, and comfort with this well-equipped Volvo. Designed for an exceptional driving experience, this vehicle comes loaded with premium features:
Luxury & Comfort: Leather upholstery, power heated front comfort seats, memory seat, automatic temperature control, and a power moonroof for an airy and refined cabin.
Advanced Technology: Navigation system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium audio system (Sensus Connect), and a HomeLink garage door transmitter.
Safety & Security: Volvo Cars App with a 4-year emergency communication subscription, blind-spot monitoring, dual front & side airbags, electronic stability control, and anti-whiplash front head restraints.
Convenience & Performance: Power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, remote keyless entry, four-wheel independent suspension, and speed-sensing steering for a smooth ride.
Stylish Exterior: 19" 5-V Spoke Graphite Diamond-Cut Alloy wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, and signature LED headlights for a striking presence.
Enjoy every drive with confidence and style in this meticulously designed Volvo. Schedule your test drive today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
