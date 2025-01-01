2022 Volvo V90

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Discover the perfect blend of elegance, technology, and comfort with this well-equipped Volvo. Designed for an exceptional driving experience, this vehicle comes loaded with premium features:<br /> <br /> Luxury & Comfort: Leather upholstery, power heated front comfort seats, memory seat, automatic temperature control, and a power moonroof for an airy and refined cabin.<br /> <br /> Advanced Technology: Navigation system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium audio system (Sensus Connect), and a HomeLink garage door transmitter.<br /> <br /> Safety & Security: Volvo Cars App with a 4-year emergency communication subscription, blind-spot monitoring, dual front & side airbags, electronic stability control, and anti-whiplash front head restraints.<br /> <br /> Convenience & Performance: Power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, remote keyless entry, four-wheel independent suspension, and speed-sensing steering for a smooth ride.<br /> <br /> Stylish Exterior: 19 5-V Spoke Graphite Diamond-Cut Alloy wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, and signature LED headlights for a striking presence.<br /> <br /> Enjoy every drive with confidence and style in this meticulously designed Volvo. Schedule your test drive today!</p> <p></p> <p>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2022 Volvo V90

80,859 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volvo V90

Cross Country B6

Watch This Vehicle
12208263

2022 Volvo V90

Cross Country B6

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,859KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4062NL0N1152162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 80,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of elegance, technology, and comfort with this well-equipped Volvo. Designed for an exceptional driving experience, this vehicle comes loaded with premium features:



Luxury & Comfort: Leather upholstery, power heated front comfort seats, memory seat, automatic temperature control, and a power moonroof for an airy and refined cabin.



Advanced Technology: Navigation system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium audio system (Sensus Connect), and a HomeLink garage door transmitter.



Safety & Security: Volvo Cars App with a 4-year emergency communication subscription, blind-spot monitoring, dual front & side airbags, electronic stability control, and anti-whiplash front head restraints.



Convenience & Performance: Power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, remote keyless entry, four-wheel independent suspension, and speed-sensing steering for a smooth ride.



Stylish Exterior: 19" 5-V Spoke Graphite Diamond-Cut Alloy wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, and signature LED headlights for a striking presence.



Enjoy every drive with confidence and style in this meticulously designed Volvo. Schedule your test drive today!




VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS 152,357 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST NAV | CARPLAY | LEATHER INTERIOR for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Ford Explorer ST NAV | CARPLAY | LEATHER INTERIOR 55,242 KM $50,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford MAVERICK XL CARPLAY for sale in St Catharines, ON
2023 Ford MAVERICK XL CARPLAY 17,805 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2022 Volvo V90