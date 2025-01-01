$38,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Audi Q5
45 Komfort
2023 Audi Q5
45 Komfort
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,669KM
VIN WA1AAAFY6P2146142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E1282
- Mileage 33,669 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Audi Q5 is for sale today.
For luxury SUV buyers who are big on style and technology, this 2023 Audi Q5 is a handsome choice with plenty to like. This vehicle looks good, treats occupants right, and won't seem out of place at the valet stand. This Q5 applies the brand's luxury pedigree to the compact-crossover template, and features an impeccably-built cabin with upscale features, impressive ergonomics, and a tranquil ride quality. Overall, this Audi Q5 promotes a stately image and delivers a posh driving experience.This SUV has 33,669 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury **LOADED** 118,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Challenger R/T - Low Mileage 14,112 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT - Low Mileage 71,722 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 Audi Q5