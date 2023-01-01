$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Enclave
Essence - Low Mileage
2023 Buick Enclave
Essence - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
7,761KM
Used
VIN 5GAEVAKW2PJ256452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,761 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2023 Buick Enclave is for sale today.
Sitting atop the Buick SUV lineup, this 2023 Enclave is a stylish, family-friendly, and value-packed competitor to European luxury crossovers. With thoughtfully crafted and ergonomic seating for seven, this family-friendly SUV makes every day a little more special. This 2023 Enclave is more than your family's newest member; it's a work of art.This low mileage SUV has just 7,761 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Essence. This generously equipped Buick Enclave Essence treats you with convenience features such as a power-operated liftgate, remote start with proximity keyless entry, and automatic LED headlamps. Occupants will remain connected and comfortable with heated and power-adjustable leather seats, an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless device charging. This premium SUV is built with your family in mind with amazing safety features such as forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, rear seat reminder to ensure the safety of even your littlest passengers, and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2023 Buick Enclave