Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, 4G Wi-Fi, Proximity Key</b><br> <br> This 2023 Cadillac XT4 is for sale today. <br> <br>In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.This SUV has 17,287 kms. Its brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 engine. <br> <br> Our XT4s trim level is Premium Luxury. Elevate your experience with this confident and contemporary XT4 Premium Luxury, as it comes with supportive leather seats that are powered in the front, a large 8 inch touch screen thats paired with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity, plus remote engine start. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, blind spot detection, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a hands free power rear liftgate and so much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2023 Cadillac XT4

17,287 KM

Details Description

$44,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Cadillac XT4

Premium Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Cadillac XT4

Premium Luxury

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$44,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,287KM
Used
VIN 1GYFZDR45PF110718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, 4G Wi-Fi, Proximity Key

This 2023 Cadillac XT4 is for sale today.

In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.This SUV has 17,287 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 engine.

Our XT4's trim level is Premium Luxury. Elevate your experience with this confident and contemporary XT4 Premium Luxury, as it comes with supportive leather seats that are powered in the front, a large 8 inch touch screen thats paired with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity, plus remote engine start. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, blind spot detection, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a hands free power rear liftgate and so much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2019 Honda Fit EX for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Honda Fit EX 19,419 KM $26,498 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik 84,003 KM $32,498 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport 77,080 KM $37,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2023 Cadillac XT4