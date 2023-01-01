$44,498+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT4
Premium Luxury
2023 Cadillac XT4
Premium Luxury
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$44,498
+ taxes & licensing
17,287KM
Used
VIN 1GYFZDR45PF110718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, 4G Wi-Fi, Proximity Key
This 2023 Cadillac XT4 is for sale today.
In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.This SUV has 17,287 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 engine.
Our XT4's trim level is Premium Luxury. Elevate your experience with this confident and contemporary XT4 Premium Luxury, as it comes with supportive leather seats that are powered in the front, a large 8 inch touch screen thats paired with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity, plus remote engine start. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, blind spot detection, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a hands free power rear liftgate and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2023 Cadillac XT4