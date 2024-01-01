$34,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV LT - Low Mileage
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV LT - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
10,994KM
Used
VIN 1G1FY6S07P4140156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9393
- Mileage 10,994 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is for sale today.
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This low mileage SUV has just 10,994 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EUV's trim level is LT. This Chevy Bolt LT is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled via the large touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 Chevrolet Bolt