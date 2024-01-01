$89,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$89,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,452KM
VIN 1G1YB2D40P5133658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 6062A
- Mileage 8,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights!
With supercar performance and flashy styling, this 2023 Chevrolet Corvette honors the model's long-standing status as an automotive icon. This 2023 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
With a lineage that stretches back to the 1950s, this Chevrolet Corvette is a mainstay of performance-car culture. Capability in the supercar range and surgically precise handling make the Corvette a track day monster, but its ride over rough tarmac is smooth and its cabin is comfortable enough for daily use. Storage areas behind the engine and in front of the cabin offer enough cargo space for a weekend away, and its exceptional prowess makes it a highly desirable sports car.This low mileage coupe has just 8,452 kms. It's red in colour . It has a autoshift manual transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corvette's trim level is Stingray Coupe. This stunning Corvette comes with Mulan leather bucket seats, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium 10-speaker audio system and 4G LTE. You will also receive rear park assist with a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, dual-zone automatic climate control for added comfort, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, 4g Wi-fi, Proximity Key.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $688.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Leather Seats| Premium Audio| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| LED Lights| 4G Wi-Fi| Proximity Key| Climate Control| Rear Camera| SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Chevrolet Corvette