Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
1,584KM
VIN 1G1YC3D42P5141053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,584 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 3LT in striking red with its Rear-Wheel Drive RWD drivetrain offers agile handling sure to excite any sports car enthusiast. This convertible exudes confidence with its iconic design and exceptional performance, alongside the empowering roar of a 6.2L 8-cylinder engine that promises an exhilarating driving experience.
The Corvettes exterior is further enhanced by stylish alloy wheels and the Signature Chevrolet bold front fascia, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go. Inside, the custom leather-wrapped interior package is both luxurious and comfortable, highlighted by premium leather seats that are both heated and cooled for optimal comfort year-round.
Technology and innovation take the lead with the built-in heads-up display and navigation system, which provides real-time directions and traffic updates directly on your windshield, so your eyes stay focused on the road. Safety and convenience are prioritised through features like a backup camera, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors, providing peace of mind and ease of driving.
Whether youre a thrill-seeker looking for a new adventure or a refined driver who appreciates luxury and style, the 2023 Corvette Stingray Convertible 3LT is the vehicle for you. Contact us today to find out more and experience the Corvettes thrilling ride for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2023 Chevrolet Corvette