$105,988+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT Stingray Convertible 3LT
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT Stingray Convertible 3LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$105,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,584 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 3LT in striking red with its Rear-Wheel Drive RWD drivetrain offers agile handling sure to excite any sports car enthusiast. This convertible exudes confidence with its iconic design and exceptional performance, alongside the empowering roar of a 6.2L 8-cylinder engine that promises an exhilarating driving experience.
The Corvettes exterior is further enhanced by stylish alloy wheels and the Signature Chevrolet bold front fascia, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go. Inside, the custom leather-wrapped interior package is both luxurious and comfortable, highlighted by premium leather seats that are both heated and cooled for optimal comfort year-round.
Technology and innovation take the lead with the built-in heads-up display and navigation system, which provides real-time directions and traffic updates directly on your windshield, so your eyes stay focused on the road. Safety and convenience are prioritised through features like a backup camera, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors, providing peace of mind and ease of driving.
Whether youre a thrill-seeker looking for a new adventure or a refined driver who appreciates luxury and style, the 2023 Corvette Stingray Convertible 3LT is the vehicle for you. Contact us today to find out more and experience the Corvettes thrilling ride for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
