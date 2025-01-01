Menu
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT in sleek black comes equipped with a robust front-wheel-drive system, ensuring a smooth and controlled driving experience. This SUV is designed to provide comfort and style, both inside and out. With its bold black exterior and matching black interior, the 2023 Equinox LT boasts a modern yet timeless look. The inclusion of alloy wheels and a well-crafted body enhances its appeal. Inside, youll find a spacious cabin equipped with power seats and windows, allowing for a customized and comfortable driving experience. The technology in this Equinox is both advanced and user-friendly. Stay connected easily with a Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is prioritized with features like a backup camera and lane assist, providing peace of mind every time you hit the road. Perfect for families and urban explorers alike, this Equinox is designed to fit the needs of those looking for reliability and modern conveniences. Contact our dealership today for more information and to experience the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT firsthand.

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

23,849 KM

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
LT FWD LT

LT FWD LT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
23,849KM
VIN 3GNAXKEG6PL262076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,849 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT in sleek black comes equipped with a robust front-wheel-drive system, ensuring a smooth and controlled driving experience. This SUV is designed to provide comfort and style, both inside and out.
With its bold black exterior and matching black interior, the 2023 Equinox LT boasts a modern yet timeless look. The inclusion of alloy wheels and a well-crafted body enhances its appeal. Inside, youll find a spacious cabin equipped with power seats and windows, allowing for a customized and comfortable driving experience.
The technology in this Equinox is both advanced and user-friendly. Stay connected easily with a Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is prioritized with features like a backup camera and lane assist, providing peace of mind every time you hit the road.
Perfect for families and urban explorers alike, this Equinox is designed to fit the needs of those looking for reliability and modern conveniences. Contact our dealership today for more information and to experience the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT firsthand.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

