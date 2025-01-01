$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT FWD LT
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,849 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT in sleek black comes equipped with a robust front-wheel-drive system, ensuring a smooth and controlled driving experience. This SUV is designed to provide comfort and style, both inside and out.
With its bold black exterior and matching black interior, the 2023 Equinox LT boasts a modern yet timeless look. The inclusion of alloy wheels and a well-crafted body enhances its appeal. Inside, youll find a spacious cabin equipped with power seats and windows, allowing for a customized and comfortable driving experience.
The technology in this Equinox is both advanced and user-friendly. Stay connected easily with a Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is prioritized with features like a backup camera and lane assist, providing peace of mind every time you hit the road.
Perfect for families and urban explorers alike, this Equinox is designed to fit the needs of those looking for reliability and modern conveniences. Contact our dealership today for more information and to experience the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT firsthand.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
