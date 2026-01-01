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2023 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
92,703KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7PF230800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Ash Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,703 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Climate Control, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, High Beam Assist, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2023 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
From the outside, the Malibu presents a sleek profile with smooth bodywork, stylish lighting touches and a poised stance that reflect its mature, contemporary character. Inside, the cabin offers comfortable seating for five, an intuitive infotainment system, and a thoughtfully arranged interior that balances convenience and comfort. With its refined build quality, available features, and Chevrolets commitment to practicality and reliability, the Malibu stands as a solid sedan for everyday use.
This sedan has 92,703 km. It's Dark Ash Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push-button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rearview camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2023 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
From the outside, the Malibu presents a sleek profile with smooth bodywork, stylish lighting touches and a poised stance that reflect its mature, contemporary character. Inside, the cabin offers comfortable seating for five, an intuitive infotainment system, and a thoughtfully arranged interior that balances convenience and comfort. With its refined build quality, available features, and Chevrolets commitment to practicality and reliability, the Malibu stands as a solid sedan for everyday use.
This sedan has 92,703 km. It's Dark Ash Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push-button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rearview camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2023 Chevrolet Malibu