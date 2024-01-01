$21,500+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
SLE **Z71 PKG - LEATHER**
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
SLE **Z71 PKG - LEATHER**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,654KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC7HG481135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Z71 4X4 !! CREW CAB V8 !! REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BUCKETS, LEATHER, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR DEFROSTER, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW, REMOTE START, SPRAY LINER, 22-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe.This SUV has 202,654 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Cargo management system
Defogger, rear-window electric
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Console, floor with storage area and removable storage tray
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt, located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Seat adjusters, 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear door
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.
Steering wheel, wrapped
Steering column lock, electrical
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Wireless charging (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...
Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, see dealer for details (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See the window lab...
Exterior
Trailer Sway Control
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Glass, windshield shade band
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated
Fascia, front
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with emblem projection
Assist steps, Black with chrome accent strip (Includes Gloss Black accent strip.)
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Automatic Stop/Start
Keyless start, push button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)
Fuel, gasoline, E15 (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Steering, power,
Safety
Hill start assist
Front and Rear Park Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe