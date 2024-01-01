2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

remote start

Cargo management system

Defogger, rear-window electric

Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding

Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel

USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row

Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar

Console, floor with storage area and removable storage tray

Power outlets, 2, 120-volt, located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area

Seat adjusters, 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar

Sill plates, bright, front and rear door

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.

Steering wheel, wrapped

Steering column lock, electrical

Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges

Wireless charging (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...