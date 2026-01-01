$20,988+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT FWD 4dr LT
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT FWD 4dr LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
111,775KM
VIN KL79MPSL2PB208646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT FWD 4dr LT 111,775 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
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Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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833-977-XXXX(click to show)
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer