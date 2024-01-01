$32,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford Edge
SEL **CONVENIENCE PKG - COLD WEATH PKG**
2023 Ford Edge
SEL **CONVENIENCE PKG - COLD WEATH PKG**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,919KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4J93PBA37139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,919 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
GREAT MILEAGE !! AWD !! REAR CAMERA, PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING, COLLISION SENSORS, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER FRONT SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Ford Edge is for sale today.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 35,919 kms. It's green in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. Stepping up to this SEL trim rewards you with plush heated front seats featuring power adjustment and lumbar support, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, in addition to a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 6-speaker audio setup, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J93PBA37139.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Ford Edge is for sale today.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 35,919 kms. It's green in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. Stepping up to this SEL trim rewards you with plush heated front seats featuring power adjustment and lumbar support, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, in addition to a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 6-speaker audio setup, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J93PBA37139.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid **TITANIUM ELITE PKG** 62,769 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 122,741 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Edge SEL **CONVENIENCE PKG - COLD WEATH PKG** 35,919 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 Ford Edge