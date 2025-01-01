$73,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Platinum NAV | MOONROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Platinum NAV | MOONROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$73,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 603772
- Mileage 49,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Entertainment & Connectivity
B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 18 speakers for an immersive audio experience.
SYNC 4A with Enhanced Voice Recognition and SiriusXM with 360L for effortless connectivity and entertainment.
Comfort & Convenience
Premium Nirvana Leather Bucket Seats, heated and ventilated for all-weather comfort.
Heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic temperature control for customized comfort.
Power-adjustable front seats with memory function and adjustable pedals for tailored seating.
Power moonroof and genuine wood accents for a touch of luxury.
Advanced Technology & Safety
Auto high-beam headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and illuminated running boards for enhanced visibility and style.
Emergency communication system (SYNC 4 911 Assist) and a comprehensive airbag system for peace of mind.
Navigation system, trip computer, and a garage door transmitter for added convenience.
Performance & Handling
22''' Bright Machined Wheels with Ebony Black Accents for a bold statement.
Four-wheel independent suspension, electronic stability control, and speed-sensing steering for a smooth and responsive drive.
Brake assist and ABS brakes for confident stopping power.
This SUV also includes thoughtful touches like a power rear step bumper, memory settings for steering and mirrors, and variably intermittent wipers to enhance your driving experience.
Elevate your journey with this feature-packed, luxurious SUV! Don't wait, schedule your test drive today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-684-8791