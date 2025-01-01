Menu
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

49,595 KM

$73,995

+ tax & licensing
12132415

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
49,595KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT6W1EV1PWG03517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 603772
  • Mileage 49,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover a seamless blend of luxury, technology, and performance with this premium SUV. Designed with sophistication and cutting-edge features, it ensures an unparalleled driving experience. Here's what makes it exceptional:

Premium Entertainment & Connectivity

B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 18 speakers for an immersive audio experience.
SYNC 4A with Enhanced Voice Recognition and SiriusXM with 360L for effortless connectivity and entertainment.

Comfort & Convenience

Premium Nirvana Leather Bucket Seats, heated and ventilated for all-weather comfort.
Heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic temperature control for customized comfort.
Power-adjustable front seats with memory function and adjustable pedals for tailored seating.
Power moonroof and genuine wood accents for a touch of luxury.

Advanced Technology & Safety

Auto high-beam headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and illuminated running boards for enhanced visibility and style.
Emergency communication system (SYNC 4 911 Assist) and a comprehensive airbag system for peace of mind.
Navigation system, trip computer, and a garage door transmitter for added convenience.

Performance & Handling

22''' Bright Machined Wheels with Ebony Black Accents for a bold statement.
Four-wheel independent suspension, electronic stability control, and speed-sensing steering for a smooth and responsive drive.
Brake assist and ABS brakes for confident stopping power.

This SUV also includes thoughtful touches like a power rear step bumper, memory settings for steering and mirrors, and variably intermittent wipers to enhance your driving experience.

Elevate your journey with this feature-packed, luxurious SUV! Don't wait, schedule your test drive today!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

