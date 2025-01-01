Menu
2023 GMC Terrain

39,332 KM

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD SLE

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD SLE

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,332KM
VIN 3GKALTEG1PL268267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,332 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 GMC Terrain AWD SLE in captivating black is your ultimate companion for dynamic handling and confident driving. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, it ensures you have the strength and control needed for any journey. Its sleek SUV body type emphasizes practicality without compromising on style.
Step inside to discover a well-appointed interior designed for both comfort and convenience. With features like heated seats and mirrors, youll enjoy the epitome of Canadian driving comfort year-round. Alloy wheels and modern design details on the exterior ensure that you dont just arriveyou make a statement.
Equipped with the latest technology, the GMC Terrain SLE boasts a user-friendly interface complete with smart device integration, a backup camera, and a satellite radio. Whether youre on a long road trip or commuting through traffic, the Wi-Fi hotspot keeps you connected on the go. Feel at ease with advanced safety features like lane assist and a keyless entry system, while the power seats and windows add another layer of luxury.
Perfect for families, professionals, and adventurers alike, this SUV is designed for those who desire both style and substance. Contact our dealership today to learn more about what the 2023 GMC Terrain AWD SLE can offer you. Your next great driving experience starts here!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2023 GMC Terrain