$105,998+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon
Denali Ultimate
2023 GMC Yukon
Denali Ultimate
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$105,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,049KM
VIN 1GKS2EKL1PR417094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,049 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bose Premium Audio, 360 Camera, LED Lights, Wireless Charging
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon sits above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 27,049 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali Ultimate. This Yukon Denali Ultimate comes with exclusive options, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, a power sunroof, cooled leather seats, an impressive Air Ride Adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear seat media system, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, enhanced emergency braking, trailering equipment, power-retractable assist steps, wireless charging and plenty of cargo room!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$105,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 GMC Yukon