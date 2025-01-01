$74,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon
SLT
2023 GMC Yukon
SLT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$74,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,000KM
VIN 1GKS2BKD3PR346746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Premium Audio, Assist Steps, LED Lights
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon sits above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 45,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon SLT is a great choice as it comes perfectly paired with style and functionality. It comes loaded with premium features like a cooled leather seats, wireless charging, premium smooth riding suspension, an large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, unique aluminum wheels, LED headlights and convenient side assist steps. This gorgeous SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, power liftgate, 12-way power front seats with lumbar support, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, an HD rear view camera, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Rear seat reminder
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Electronic Precision Shift
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors
Steering wheel, wrapped
Steering column lock, electrical
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Wireless charging (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...
Mechanical
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Keyless Start, push-button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Hitch Guidance
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Suspension, Premium Smooth Ride
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (4WD models only. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Standard on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Steering, power,
Safety
Hill start assist
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Assist steps, Black with Gloss Black insert
Mouldings, bright chrome bodyside
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$74,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 GMC Yukon