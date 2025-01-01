Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2023 Hyundai Kona is for sale today. <br> <br>With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for lifes next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 77,570 kms. Its ultimate red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2023 Hyundai KONA

77,570 KM

Details Description

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
13190168

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,570KM
VIN KM8K2CAB6PU029277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultimate Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,570 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2023 Hyundai Kona is for sale today.

With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 77,570 kms. It's ultimate red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla LE 78,793 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Ford F-150 XL for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2003 Ford F-150 XL 351,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Forte EX for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2022 Kia Forte EX 103,833 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2023 Hyundai KONA