$42,500+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$42,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,110KM
VIN 5NTJEDAF0PH040934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SAGE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz is for sale today.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz shines as an urban pickup with snazzy looks, easy driving and parking, and a bed sized to handle small jobs and big outdoor adventures. With impressive handling and efficiency, this truck rewards you with the benefits of a traditional pickup truck, but without the drawbacks. Great tech and safety features also ensure that the Santa Fe is a pleasant companion for all your tasks.This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 22,110 kms. It's sage in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Ultimate. This Santa Cruz with the Ultimate package comes standard with ventilated and heated front bucket seats, a 360-degree surround camera system, leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, and side steps. This amazing truck also offers a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$42,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz