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2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Luxury AWD
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Luxury AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
54,260KM
VIN KM8S5DA13PU101248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Climate Control, Rear Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is for sale today.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid was made for you.
This SUV has 54,260 km. It's White Cream in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Hybrid's trim level is Luxury AWD. This Santa Fe Hybrid offers a great mix of practicality, efficiency and luxury, and come standard with synthetic leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, and a power liftgate, along with an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigation. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is for sale today.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid was made for you.
This SUV has 54,260 km. It's White Cream in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Hybrid's trim level is Luxury AWD. This Santa Fe Hybrid offers a great mix of practicality, efficiency and luxury, and come standard with synthetic leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, and a power liftgate, along with an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigation. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid