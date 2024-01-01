$32,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Carnival
LX
2023 Kia Carnival
LX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,692KM
VIN KNDNB5H31P6293202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Rear Camera, Aluminum Wheels
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Kia Carnival is for sale today.
This 2023 Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kia's reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. This Carnival is an extremely compelling minivan, with cutting edge infotainment technology and a host of driver-assistance features offered as standard. In a sea of monotonous and bland minivans, nothing beats this 2023 Kia Carnival.This SUV has 96,692 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Carnival's trim level is LX. This amazing Kia Carnival LX is ready for your next adventure with LED headlamps, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, aluminum wheels, rear parking sensors, a large 8 inch colour touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, removable rear seat with customizable configuration features, remote keyless entry and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2023 Kia Carnival