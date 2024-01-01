Menu
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Rear Camera, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2023 Kia Carnival is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2023 Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kias reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. This Carnival is an extremely compelling minivan, with cutting edge infotainment technology and a host of driver-assistance features offered as standard. In a sea of monotonous and bland minivans, nothing beats this 2023 Kia Carnival.This SUV has 96,692 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Carnivals trim level is LX. This amazing Kia Carnival LX is ready for your next adventure with LED headlamps, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, aluminum wheels, rear parking sensors, a large 8 inch colour touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, removable rear seat with customizable configuration features, remote keyless entry and so much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2023 Kia Carnival