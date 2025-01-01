Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights, Rear Camera, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2023 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today. <br> <br>Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 87,455 kms. Its white diamond in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our RVRs trim level is ES. This capable and efficient RVR ES comes very well equipped with supportive heated front seats, LED headlights, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control with steering wheel cruise and audio controls. Additional features include electronic stability control with hill start assist, an 8 inch color link display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM radio and it also includes a 60-40 split folding rear bench seat to help when loading and unloading large cargo!<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

87,455 KM

Details Description

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Watch This Vehicle
12957677

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,455KM
VIN JA4AJUAU0PU606101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights, Rear Camera, SiriusXM


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2023 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today.

Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 87,455 kms. It's white diamond in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RVR's trim level is ES. This capable and efficient RVR ES comes very well equipped with supportive heated front seats, LED headlights, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control with steering wheel cruise and audio controls. Additional features include electronic stability control with hill start assist, an 8 inch color link display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM radio and it also includes a 60-40 split folding rear bench seat to help when loading and unloading large cargo!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van WT Cargo Van for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van WT Cargo Van 148,574 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 **6.2L V8 ENGINE** for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 **6.2L V8 ENGINE** 122,130 KM $44,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Coupe - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2016 Nissan 370Z Coupe - Low Mileage 78,896 KM $25,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2023 Mitsubishi RVR