Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2023 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today. <br> <br>This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.This low mileage SUV has just 4,686 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fDURcc+7I1PMujSIeydRRsctAXAXxQ4Z target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Qashqais trim level is S. Kickstart your urban adventure with this Nissan Qashqai S, equipped with comfortable and 6-way adjustable heated front seats, 60/40 split forward folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, metal-look and piano black interior trim inserts, and a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, a crisp rear-view camera, and emergency pedestrian braking.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2023 Nissan Qashqai

4,686 KM

Details Description

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Qashqai

S - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
13111937

2023 Nissan Qashqai

S - Low Mileage

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,686KM
VIN JN1BJ1AW2PW109827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2023 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today.

This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.This low mileage SUV has just 4,686 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is S. Kickstart your urban adventure with this Nissan Qashqai S, equipped with comfortable and 6-way adjustable heated front seats, 60/40 split forward folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, metal-look and piano black interior trim inserts, and a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, a crisp rear-view camera, and emergency pedestrian braking.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Clubman ALL4 - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Clubman ALL4 - Low Mileage 44,610 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i CONVENIENCE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i CONVENIENCE 154,306 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD - Low Mileage 49,270 KM $23,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2023 Nissan Qashqai