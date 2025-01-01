$17,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Nissan Sentra
S Plus
2023 Nissan Sentra
S Plus
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,896KM
VIN 3N1AB8BVXPY294161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 126,896 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is S Plus. This sleek and stylish sedan comes with amazing standard features such as heated front seats, air conditioning, push button start, front and rear cupholders, and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Safety features also include blind spot detection, intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 126,896 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is S Plus. This sleek and stylish sedan comes with amazing standard features such as heated front seats, air conditioning, push button start, front and rear cupholders, and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Safety features also include blind spot detection, intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Clubman ALL4 - Low Mileage 44,610 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i CONVENIENCE 154,306 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD - Low Mileage 49,270 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 Nissan Sentra