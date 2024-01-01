$59,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 RAM 1500
Sport - Low Mileage
2023 RAM 1500
Sport - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,449KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFTTXPN661482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,449 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 12,449 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This RAM 1500 Sport throws in some great comforts such as power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, deluxe sound insulation, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 12-inch display powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, smart device integration, and a 10-speaker audio setup. Additional features include power folding exterior mirrors, a power rear window with defrosting, a trailer wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFTTXPN661482.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2023 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 12,449 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This RAM 1500 Sport throws in some great comforts such as power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, deluxe sound insulation, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 12-inch display powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, smart device integration, and a 10-speaker audio setup. Additional features include power folding exterior mirrors, a power rear window with defrosting, a trailer wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFTTXPN661482.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2023 RAM 1500 Sport - Low Mileage 12,449 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac Escalade PREMIUM 96,894 KM $42,500 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum - Low Mileage 38,814 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 RAM 1500