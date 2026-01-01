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2023 Subaru Forester
TOURING
2023 Subaru Forester
TOURING
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
131,812KM
VIN JF2SKEEC6PH461140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Tow Package, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2023 Subaru Forester is for sale today.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none.
This SUV has 131,812 km. It's Magnetite Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim of this Subaru Forester steps things up, with switchable drive modes, an express open/close dual-panel glass sunroof, upgraded aluminum wheels, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. The upgrades continue, with power adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, towing equipment with trailer sway control, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats for extra cargo versatility. Stay connected on the road via a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated steering wheel audio controls, and SiriusXM satellite radio, as well as Subaru STARLINK services. Safety features include Subaru EyeSight with Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning, rear/side vehicle detection, forward and rear collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a back-up camera with a washer.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2023 Subaru Forester is for sale today.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none.
This SUV has 131,812 km. It's Magnetite Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim of this Subaru Forester steps things up, with switchable drive modes, an express open/close dual-panel glass sunroof, upgraded aluminum wheels, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. The upgrades continue, with power adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, towing equipment with trailer sway control, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats for extra cargo versatility. Stay connected on the road via a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated steering wheel audio controls, and SiriusXM satellite radio, as well as Subaru STARLINK services. Safety features include Subaru EyeSight with Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning, rear/side vehicle detection, forward and rear collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a back-up camera with a washer.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2023 Subaru Forester