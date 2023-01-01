Menu
2023 Tesla Model Y

31,982 KM

Details Features

$75,000

+ tax & licensing
Momo Cars

905-688-9786

Long Range AWD

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

31,982KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475343
  • Stock #: 7 SEATER!

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,982 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

