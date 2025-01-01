Menu
Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Used
78,793KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE4PP028913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Evasive Steering Assist, LED Lights, Rear Camera, SiriusXM


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2023 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.

With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2023 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway.This sedan has 78,793 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Corolla's trim level is LE. This Corolla LE ups the ante with heated front seats and automatic air conditioning for even more comfort, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, remote keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, power heated side mirrors, and SiriusXM streaming radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety features include a blind spot monitoring, pre-collision system with intersection support and rear collision warning, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
