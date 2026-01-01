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2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring - Low Mileage
2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
27,336KM
VIN KL47LBE25RB171088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,336 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2024 Buick Envista is for sale today.
Buick's all-new Envista represents a bold foray into the crossover SUV segment, and debuts with arresting styling and a suite of awesome tech and safety features. The swooping roofline and bold proportions make for a certain head-turner when on the move. With impressive performance and satisfying dynamics, this Buick Envista is sure to impress. This low mileage SUV has just 27,336 km. It's Ebony Twilight Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envista's trim level is Sport Touring. This breathtaking SUV comes loaded with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with lumbar adjustment, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, wi-fi hotspot capability, and an 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind zone alert, and a rear vision camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2024 Buick Envista is for sale today.
Buick's all-new Envista represents a bold foray into the crossover SUV segment, and debuts with arresting styling and a suite of awesome tech and safety features. The swooping roofline and bold proportions make for a certain head-turner when on the move. With impressive performance and satisfying dynamics, this Buick Envista is sure to impress. This low mileage SUV has just 27,336 km. It's Ebony Twilight Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envista's trim level is Sport Touring. This breathtaking SUV comes loaded with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with lumbar adjustment, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, wi-fi hotspot capability, and an 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind zone alert, and a rear vision camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2024 Buick Envista