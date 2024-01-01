$114,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$114,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,250KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1YC3D46R5104994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 5934A
- Mileage 2,250 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, HUD, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!
With incredible performance and outstanding value, this C8 Corvette is the best Corvette yet! This 2024 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
With a lineage that stretches back to the 1950s, this Chevrolet Corvette is a mainstay of performance-car culture. Capability in the supercar range and surgically precise handling make the Corvette a track day monster, but its ride over rough tarmac is smooth and its cabin is comfortable enough for daily use. Storage areas behind the engine and in front of the cabin offer enough cargo space for a weekend away, and its exceptional prowess makes it a highly desirable sports car.This low mileage convertible has just 2,250 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corvette's trim level is 3LT. Upgrading to this 3LT Corvette is a great choice as it comes with GT2 leather bucket seats that are power adjustable, an 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose Performance series audio system, wireless charging and heads up display. You will also receive a custom leather wrapped interior package with sueded microfiber-wrapped upper trim, rear park assist and a rear vision digital mirror, blind spot detection, remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Hud, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Leather Seats.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
With incredible performance and outstanding value, this C8 Corvette is the best Corvette yet! This 2024 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
With a lineage that stretches back to the 1950s, this Chevrolet Corvette is a mainstay of performance-car culture. Capability in the supercar range and surgically precise handling make the Corvette a track day monster, but its ride over rough tarmac is smooth and its cabin is comfortable enough for daily use. Storage areas behind the engine and in front of the cabin offer enough cargo space for a weekend away, and its exceptional prowess makes it a highly desirable sports car.This low mileage convertible has just 2,250 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corvette's trim level is 3LT. Upgrading to this 3LT Corvette is a great choice as it comes with GT2 leather bucket seats that are power adjustable, an 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose Performance series audio system, wireless charging and heads up display. You will also receive a custom leather wrapped interior package with sueded microfiber-wrapped upper trim, rear park assist and a rear vision digital mirror, blind spot detection, remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Hud, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Leather Seats.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Cooled Seats| Wireless Charging| HUD| Navigation| Heated Steering Wheel| Blind Spot Detection| Leather Seats| Bose Premium Audio| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| LED Lights| 4G Wi-Fi| Proximity Key| Climate Control| Rear Camera| SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2019 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD 128,350 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain Denali 14,295 KM $37,988 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SA 109,211 KM $6,400 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$114,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2024 Chevrolet Corvette