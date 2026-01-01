Menu
Account
Sign In
<span style=color:rgb 58 , 58 , 58 ><strong>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. </strong></span>

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

31,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT FWD 4dr LT

Watch This Vehicle
14158660

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT FWD 4dr LT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 14158660
  2. 14158660
  3. 14158660
Contact Seller

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
31,000KM
VIN KL79MPSL1RB163167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT FWD 4dr LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT FWD 4dr LT 31,000 KM $28,488 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Terrain Denali AWD Denali for sale in St Catharines, ON
2024 GMC Terrain Denali AWD Denali 27,000 KM $36,488 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive ZR2 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive ZR2 74,975 KM $106,459 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer