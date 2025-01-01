Menu
The 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS, with its striking black finish and front-wheel drive configuration, promises a nimble and engaging driving experience. Perfectly suited for cityscapes and highways alike, this SUV confidently balances style with functionality. The exterior boasts alloy wheels complementing its modern appearance, while the bold red interior offers a vibrant contrast, ensuring you travel in both comfort and style. Wanting for nothing, the cabin prioritizes driver and passenger satisfaction with features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and spacious layout. Technologically advanced, the Trax 2RS includes a backup camera for effortless parking, smart device integration for seamless connectivity, and a Wi-Fi hotspot to keep you connected wherever you roam. Safety is a priority, evidenced by lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and heated mirrors all contributing to your peace of mind during every journey. This vehicle is ideal for tech-savvy drivers and small families looking to make every commute enjoyable and safe. Experience the perfect blend of innovation, comfort, and design in your new SUV. Dont miss out contact our dealership today to schedule your test drive and learn more about the impressive 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS.

2024 Chevrolet Trax

56,397 KM

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax

2RS FWD 4dr 2RS

2024 Chevrolet Trax

2RS FWD 4dr 2RS

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
56,397KM
VIN KL77LJE28RC039577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10847A
  • Mileage 56,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2024 Chevrolet Trax